The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GUT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 31,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GUT opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

