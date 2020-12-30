The Graph (GRT) Trading Down 28% This Week

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $443.23 million and $168.38 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Graph has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00040927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00285936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00026479 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a token. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

The Graph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

