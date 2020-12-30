The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $115.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average of $103.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 918,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,568,000 after acquiring an additional 264,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 705,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,726,000 after purchasing an additional 67,722 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,862,000 after purchasing an additional 115,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

