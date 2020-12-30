The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck Sells 2,500 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00.

HSY opened at $151.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.28. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in The Hershey by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Hershey by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

