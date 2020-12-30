The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer Sells 10,877 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 10,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $490,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.79 million, a PE ratio of -336.23 and a beta of 2.52.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.