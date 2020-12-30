The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.57

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and traded as high as $8.78. The New America High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 57,218 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 406,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period.

About The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

