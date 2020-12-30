The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.90

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 7377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODP. BidaskClub raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The ODP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get The ODP alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The ODP in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.