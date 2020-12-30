The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.78

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.78 and last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.18.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The St. Joe by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The St. Joe by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 66,367 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The St. Joe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The St. Joe by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

