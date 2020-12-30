The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Bradley A. Hamilton Sells 3,880 Shares

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $362,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TTC stock opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.94. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $95.21.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Toro by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Toro by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

