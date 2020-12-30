The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Down 10.6%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s stock price fell 10.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $830.18 and last traded at $832.62. 2,294,510 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,575,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $931.77.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 330.76, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $866.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.21.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.77, for a total value of $661,874.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,313,399.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total value of $2,388,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,619,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,202 shares of company stock valued at $32,624,593. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

