The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,150 ($15.02).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WEIR shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Engelbert Haan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

Shares of LON WEIR traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,058 ($26.89). The stock had a trading volume of 385,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,321. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,783.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,406.51. The company has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion and a PE ratio of -13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Weir Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 608.60 ($7.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,069 ($27.03).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

