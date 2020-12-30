Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0051 on Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global, Upbit and Huobi Korea. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $30.32 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00038451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00276457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00024885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $574.34 or 0.01972067 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

