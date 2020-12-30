TIM (NYSE:TIMB) vs. Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Critical Review

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

TIM has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TIM and Spirent Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spirent Communications 2 1 0 0 1.33

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TIM and Spirent Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $4.22 billion 1.62 $917.85 million $1.03 13.73 Spirent Communications $503.60 million 4.30 $78.00 million $0.53 26.70

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Spirent Communications. TIM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and Spirent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.51% 8.28% 4.67% Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Spirent Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. TIM pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirent Communications pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TIM is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TIM beats Spirent Communications on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM

TIM S.A. provides local fixed switched telephony and multimedia communication services in national long distance and international long distance modalities. It also offers personal mobile service. TIM S.A. was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. operates as a subsidiary of TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides assurance systems to accelerate the turn up of new services, troubleshooting of customer, and production network problems. The Connected Devices segment develops systems for wireless connectivity. It serves communication, government, financial services, healthcare, retail, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

