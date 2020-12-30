Timothy G. Ferris Sells 5,501 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $248,095.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.