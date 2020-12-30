Traders Purchase High Volume of Thor Industries Put Options (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,547 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 761% compared to the typical volume of 412 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 28.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,741,000 after buying an additional 21,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 867.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries stock opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 2.43. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on THO. BidaskClub upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

