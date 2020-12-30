TRAXIA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $61.00 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One TRAXIA token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit and LATOKEN. TRAXIA has a total market capitalization of $19,133.80 and $61.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TRAXIA has traded up 54% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00025873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00132206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00582364 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00155993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00309309 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00051628 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

