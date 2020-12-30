Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) (CVE:TRS) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) (CVE:TRS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.14. Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 million and a P/E ratio of -5.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) Company Profile (CVE:TRS)

Tres-Or Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, diamond, cobalt, sliver, and base metal properties. Its flagship project is Fontana Gold Project that covers an area of 8,700 hectares located in Duverny Township, Quebec.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.