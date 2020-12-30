Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tricida were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tricida by 300.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tricida during the second quarter worth $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tricida by 100.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tricida during the third quarter worth $122,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $371.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Tricida news, EVP Robert Mckague acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,611.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

