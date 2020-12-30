Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

TGI stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $638.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,282,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,476 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 698,972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 526.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 604,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,803,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,069 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,011,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 371,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

