trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in trivago were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $763.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.30. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.07.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRVG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.01.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

