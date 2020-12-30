Trust Wallet Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $746,900.00 (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $32.53 million and $746,900.00 worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00026485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00133729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00596624 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00160361 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00311972 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019353 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog.

Trust Wallet Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

