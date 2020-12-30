Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $350.50 on Monday. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $374.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.30 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total transaction of $922,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $6,187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,472 shares of company stock worth $61,382,099. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 494.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

