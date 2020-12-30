u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Trading Down 1.8%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.75 and last traded at $66.75. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

UBLXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CSFB initiated coverage on u-blox in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on u-blox in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.49.

About u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF)

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless semiconductors and modules for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

