U Network (UUU) 1-Day Volume Hits $331,324.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, U Network has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. U Network has a market cap of $2.24 million and $331,324.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official website is u.network. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.