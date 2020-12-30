UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE UBS opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 595.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

