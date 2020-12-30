UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Trading 22.1% Higher

UMeWorld Limited (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)’s share price traded up 22.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 5,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 36,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

UMeWorld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)

UMeWorld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the . It is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. Its products include UMFun, UMTang, UEXiao, and 17Speech. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UMeWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMeWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.