Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Stock Price Up 4%

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.75 and last traded at $78.75. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.70.

UNBLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.76.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.