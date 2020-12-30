Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $204.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $211.14. The stock has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.63 and its 200 day moving average is $190.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Union Pacific by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,621,000 after purchasing an additional 496,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $816,295,000 after purchasing an additional 117,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.