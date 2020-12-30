United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $151.67

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $151.67 and last traded at $148.68, with a volume of 217983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.54.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.88 and its 200 day moving average is $120.11.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 14,333.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 36.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,017.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

