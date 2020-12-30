United Traders Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26.00 (UTT)

United Traders Token (CURRENCY:UTT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One United Traders Token token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, United Traders Token has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. United Traders Token has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $26.00 worth of United Traders Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00286147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.59 or 0.01998015 BTC.

United Traders Token Profile

United Traders Token (UTT) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. United Traders Token’s total supply is 69,403,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,548,999 tokens. United Traders Token’s official website is uttoken.io. The official message board for United Traders Token is medium.com/@Uttoken.io. United Traders Token’s official Twitter account is @Uttoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

United Traders Token Token Trading

United Traders Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as United Traders Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade United Traders Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase United Traders Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

