Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Down 5.1%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $154.58 and last traded at $156.44. Approximately 1,808,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,574,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on U shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.47.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 209,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $22,770,191.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,221,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,998,185.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $18,517,964.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,968,464.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,352 shares of company stock worth $50,085,915 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,876,390,000. SC Xii Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $2,138,376,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,844,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,822,000.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

