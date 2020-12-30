UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $37.18. Approximately 10,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 23,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.