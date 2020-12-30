Uquid Coin Price Up 78% Over Last Week (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 78% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $43.93 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for about $4.39 or 0.00015676 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, OOOBTC, TOPBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00291877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00026167 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Exrates, OOOBTC, TOPBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

