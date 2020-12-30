Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.49

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.49 and traded as low as $4.13. Urban One shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 450,621 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $214.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $91.91 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Alfred C. Liggins purchased 249,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $301,944.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,718.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred C. Liggins purchased 274,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $285,435.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 706,369 shares of company stock worth $828,110. Company insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Urban One during the second quarter worth $82,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Urban One during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban One during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Urban One during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

