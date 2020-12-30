V Systems (VSYS) Price Reaches $0.0503 on Exchanges

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One V Systems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, Bitfinex and BitForex. During the last seven days, V Systems has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. V Systems has a total market capitalization of $96.41 million and $6.17 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00025145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00130310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00583538 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00157028 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00317509 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00050715 BTC.

V Systems Coin Profile

V Systems' total supply is 3,832,226,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,367,638 coins. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. V Systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, KuCoin and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V Systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

