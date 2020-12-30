Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.90 (LON:VIN)

Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN) announced a dividend on Friday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VIN opened at GBX 198.10 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 187.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 172.37. Value And Income Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 148 ($1.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The company has a market capitalization of £90.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -972.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

In related news, insider Dominic Neary acquired 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £254.34 ($332.30). Also, insider Josephine Clare Valentine acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £26,730 ($34,922.92).

Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

