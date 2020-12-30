Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN) Shares Gap Up to $192.00

Shares of Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $192.00, but opened at $199.50. Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) shares last traded at $199.50, with a volume of 16,294 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 187.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 172.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.87 million and a P/E ratio of -972.50.

Get Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L)’s payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

In other Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) news, insider Dominic Neary purchased 162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £254.34 ($332.30). Also, insider Josephine Clare Valentine purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £26,730 ($34,922.92).

Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) Company Profile (LON:VIN)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.