ValuEngine Downgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Buy

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

LIND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $805.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.61.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $667,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Lionstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 929,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 525,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 168,062 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 158,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 134,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

