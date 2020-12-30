ValuEngine Lowers Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) to Strong Sell

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NATR stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.94. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.25 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

