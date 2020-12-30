ValuEngine Upgrades Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) to “Buy”

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $6.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18). Analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 318.8% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,108,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,889 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth about $18,027,000. Abingworth LLP increased its position in Verona Pharma by 172.5% in the third quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,457,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,556 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 104.2% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,048,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,556 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth about $6,933,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

