Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.72

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 10466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $181,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,644 shares of company stock valued at $558,166 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Valvoline by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

