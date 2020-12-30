Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $356.19

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $356.19 and last traded at $355.44, with a volume of 721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $352.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.91.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

About Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.