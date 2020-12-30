Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) (LON:VEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $128.40

Shares of Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) (LON:VEC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128.40 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 124.40 ($1.63), with a volume of 2626504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.40 ($1.61).

The company has a market capitalization of £746.05 million and a PE ratio of -103.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) Company Profile (LON:VEC)

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.