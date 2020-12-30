Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Veeco Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $822.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 22.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,214,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after acquiring an additional 412,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 3,160.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 927,148 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 18.6% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 549,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 85,998 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 473,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 39.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 331,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

