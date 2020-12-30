Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading Up 7.1%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 7,045,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 1,926,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLDR shares. ValuEngine cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.09.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. Research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $230,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $280,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $1,869,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $510,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $184,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

