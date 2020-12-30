Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Ventas has increased its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 216.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $63.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

