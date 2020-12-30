Venus (XVS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.81 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Venus token can now be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00012714 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $27.61 million and $2.81 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,677.01 or 0.99860714 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018535 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00044019 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,563,343 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

Venus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

