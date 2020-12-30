Veolia Environnement S.A. (VIE.PA) (EPA:VIE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.22

Veolia Environnement S.A. (VIE.PA) (EPA:VIE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.22 and traded as high as $20.36. Veolia Environnement S.A. (VIE.PA) shares last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 1,023,928 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.22.

About Veolia Environnement S.A. (VIE.PA) (EPA:VIE)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

