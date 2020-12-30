Verge Reaches Market Capitalization of $129.78 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $129.78 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00449220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,411,272,343 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

