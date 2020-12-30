VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRME opened at $3.96 on Monday. VerifyMe has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.25 and a quick ratio of 25.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 million and a PE ratio of -3.74.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 1,561.23% and a negative return on equity of 142.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting.

